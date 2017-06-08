Protesters Call Trump's Decision To Leave The Paris Accord Dangerous

One week after President Trump announced his decision to back out of the Paris Climate Accord protesters gathered outside the Federal Office Building in Binghamton.

The protesters, members of Citizen Action and the Sierra Club, called for Governor Cuomo to pass Climate and Community Protection Act at the demonstration on Thursday. If passed the bill would work to reduce greenhouse emissions in New York and move the state toward clean energy options.

Protesters said Trumps action was dangerous and reckless.

Chris Burger, a Citizen Action member, said there are a lot of changes people can make in their own lives to be more environmentally friendly.

"The main message here is in the absence of federal leadership that there is a lot we can do, and should do at the local levels," said Burger.