Public Learns How to Administer Narcan in Case of an Overdose

More than 30 people took part in a sold out class to learn how to use Narcan (also known as Naloxone), which is a drug used to revive people when they overdose from opioids.

The event was put on by the Village of Endicott Board of Trustees, Southern Tier Aids Prevention and Truth Pharm.

"People are going to learn how to save lives," said Amy Cruz, Truth Pharm Board Member.

Cruz added she has seen a really positive public response to substance abuse disorders and was extremely happy with the turnout on Thursday evening.

She says it's important for the public to know how to administer the life saving drug, especially as a drug like Fentanyl, which is stronger than heroin, finds its way to the streets of Broome County.

"It becomes much harder for the Naloxone to revive people, so it is taking, three, four, sometimes five shots of Naloxone," said Cruz. "If you touch it, it can absorb through your skin and that's the scary part."

While it does take more doses of Naloxone to revive someone, Endicott Police Chief, Patrick Garey says Officers carry plenty on them at all times.

"We carry enough of a dose to revive at least one instance then we have to go back and fill back up," said Garey.

The Endicott Police Department has been notified about the new drugs and all of the Officers are aware of their effects.

The class taught people to wear protective gear when administering the drug, but this isn't always an option for First Responders.

"Police normally wear protective gear when dealing with an overdose, but as First Responders that's not always possible. It is possible for a Police Officer to come in contact with Fentanyl or Carfentanil during their normal course of their business," said Garey.

The demonstration was so successful that an Endicott Trustee says she is planning a second one for July.