Local Law Enforcement Anticipate Potent Fentanyl is on its Way to Broome County

Areas of Georgia and Ohio are experiencing a wave of overdoses due to to an opioid Carfentanyl,100 types stronger than Fentanyl.



Matt Cower, Detective Sargent, Broome County Sheriffs office said, “This probably just a matter of time before it makes its way into our community here, we have not seen this type of Carfentanyl in our community yet but its close and it’s gonna be here eventually."

In Broome County, from January to mid-May there have been a confirmed 25 overdose deaths, with a spike in opioid use in recent years. In light of the events around the country, Broome County law enforcement expects a spike in Fentayl could be on the way.



Jason Ellis, Chief Investigator Broome County District Attorney, "I think there's Fentanyl in our area, we seem to follow bigger cities so would we see a spike in it maybe in the summer, that could be. We are usually a few months behind what other big cities are seeing, so it wouldn't surprise me to see Fentanyl come into our area."



Ellis and law enforcement have a number of ways to track its movement...using sources, police bulletins and other type of alerts.



"We look at that and monitor whats going on. We monitor things in the media, social media, so there’s a variety of things we do to see what’s going on and see what the trend is." Jason Ellis, Cheif Investigator Broome County District Attorney



Kathleen Newcomb, Captain of Law Enforcement Division said, "We’re taking measures to educate our law enforcement community, as well as procuring equipment and personal protective equipment."



Including new technology that lets first responders test the drug, without having to touch it.



Kathleen Newcomb, Captain of Law Enforcement Division said, "One thing that were doing now is we have a new device that we received from NYS Criminal Justice Services. It’s a device that can test the substance without opening the packaging material thereby its a little safer because the officer testing the substance doesn't have to open it up.



"It takes a very small amount to cause your death, about 2 Micrograms, and they don't know what they're buying. Its not like it’s produced in a laboratory and the FDA approves it and so on, they're buying a listed drug off the street and you don't know what's in them."



Which is why authorities urge anyone who suspects an overdose to call 9-1-1.



Kathleen Newcomb, Captain of Law Enforcement Division said, “We want you to call and we don’t want you to fear the police and that’s the New York State Good Samaritan law, you are not going to get arrested, the idea behind that is to help the person who has possibly interested something and to get them help if their life is at risk."