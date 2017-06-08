State Assembly Gives OK to Bill Banning Child Marriage in NY

The State Assembly has given the final approval on a bill that raises the minimum age to get married to 17.

The legislation prohibits minors under the age of 17 to get married and would require a judge and parental approval between the ages of 17 and 18. The new increase in age helps to protect vulnerable children from sexual predators.

Lawmakers said over 3,000 kids between 14 and 18 were legally married between 2000 and 2010 in New York State-- of those marriages, 84% were a girl to an adult man.

"It's shocking current law allows for children as young as 14 to be married off. This is a major step forward that will protect children, prevent forced marriages, and create a safer, more just, New York for all," said Governor Andrew Cuomo.