62 Miles Of Road-Work To Begin In Broome County

Construction season is in full swing and Broome County plans on improving 62 miles of roads this summer and fall. This construction includes pipe replacement and sealing among other projects.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced on Thursday that the county will be keeping the public up to date on road-work and closures via a list of affected roads on their website. The list will be updated every Friday to reflect the next week's projects.

The first list of roads to go under construction can be found below: