Vehicle Theft Is Up In Summer Months

The sun is out, and so are car thieves. The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) reports that vehicle thefts sky-rocket during the summer months. While the numbers are down significantly from the 1990s, but have begun to rise again in the past few years.

With 10,011 reported vehicle thefts in 2016, Albuquerque, New Mexico topped the NICB's list of cities in the most recent "Hot Spot" report.

While the Southern Tier is not on the NICB's national vehicle theft "hot-spot" map, the Binghamton area ranked sixth in New York with 160 reported car thefts in 2016.

Common Sense Prevention:

Remove your keys from the ignition

Lock your doors /close your windows

Park in a well-lit area

Warning Devices:

Audible alarms

Steering column collars

Steering wheel/brake pedal lock

Brake locks

Wheel locks

Theft deterrent decals

Identification markers in or on vehicle

VIN etching

Micro dot marking

Immobilizing Devices (to prevent thieves from bypassing ignition):