Lyft's Upstate Recruiting Run

With just three weeks until ride-sharing opens for business in cities across upstate New York, employees for Lyft are busy recruiting drivers, setting up job fairs, negotiating with airports and carrying out marketing campaigns in time for the June 29th launch date.

The first recruitment fair will be in Buffalo between June 9-14. The company said it will announce additional events in Rochester, Syracuse and Albany. There is no event scheduled for the Binghamton area.

While a Lyft spokesperson could not provide the number of applicants for the Southern Tier, the company says it has received thousands of applications across the state. People interested in become drivers can also visit Drive With Lyft.

New Lyft passengers can receive $5 off by using the the code LYFTLOVE17 on the app.

New York approved ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft to operate in upstate as part of its 2018 budget.