Construction Begins on East Clinton St. Bridge

The City of Binghamton started a $1.9 million construction project Thursday on the historic East Clinton Street bridge - to repair the concrete decking, sidewalks and street.

Built in 1936, the East Clinton St bridge has been servicing Binghamton as an important infrastructure. But after helping many area residents over the years, the poor gal has seen better days.

"We have a very historic, very unique bridge. So the goal of this project turned into be rehabilitation," said Rich Rooney, Project Manager of McFarland Johnson.

Rich Rooney is heading the Clinton St bridge project. According to Binghamton Mayor Rich David, he asked Rich and his construction company, McFarland Johnson, to address the structural and aesthetic issues of the bridge, while maintaining the historic aspects of the bridge.

"It's important that we keep the historic aspects of the bridge, but we want it to be...brand new," said Mayor Rich David.

Rated as one of the worst bridges in Broome County by the New York Department of Transportation (NYDOT), engineers feel bridges like East Clinton St can benefit from smart technology recently conducted at Cornell University.

"Our wireless devices monitor the health of buildings and bridges in real time. It gives us crucial maintenance information and gives the taxpayers a better idea which types of projects need to be addressed," said Post-Doctoral Brad Wham, Geotechnical Engineer at Cornell University.

Trying to advance the construction industry, Cornell is keeping its eye toward the future, offering smart technology that "has significant benefits, as well as being cost affordable."

"Knowing in the future where repairs must be made; if a pipeline leaks in the street, knowing the location of that leak (instead of digging up the entire street and repair it) has benefits to the municipality, as well as keeping the road open for the community," Brad Wham.

While Binghamton continues to rehabilitate its historic East Clinton St bridge, perhaps they will consider utilizing smart technology to yield a lower cost to the taxpayer and prevent another low bridge rating.