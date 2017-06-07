  • Home

Broome County Sheriff's Office Featured Warrant

Posted: Updated:
BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. -

Broome County Sheriff's are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted on an outstanding warrant.  24 year old Michael Nightingale is wanted on burglary and assault charges. He's described as a black male weighing approximately 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's tip line at 607-778-1196. All tips will remain confidential.