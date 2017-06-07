Application For Tuition Free College in NYS is Now On-line

The application for the New York State Excelsior Scholarship Program is now on-line and ready to go. The scholarship program allows students to attend SUNY and CUNY colleges tuition free if there families make less than 125 thousand dollars a year. Governor Cuomo says over 940 thousand middle class families will qualify for the program when its fully phased in.

There are some requirements that will need to be met, including, students must plan to live in NYS for the length of time they received the award. For more information you can head to www.hesc.ny.gov/excelsior.