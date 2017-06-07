Congresswoman Tenney Announces Her Schedule for June

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney has announced her mobile office hours for the remainder of the month of June. There are four locations in four different counties you can go to.

June 20 in Cortland County at the Cortland Free Library from 10 a.m. to noon.

June 20 in Chenango County at Norwich City from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

June 22 in Oswego County at Sandy Creek Town Hall from 10 a.m. to noon.

June 22 in Oneida County at Camden Town Hall from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The staff will be available to provide assistance to constituents who are facing issues with federal agencies