  • Home

Congresswoman Tenney Announces Her Schedule for June

Posted: Updated:
New York State -

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney has announced her mobile office hours for the remainder of the month of June. There are four locations in four different counties you can go to. 

  • June 20 in Cortland County at the Cortland Free Library from 10 a.m. to noon.
  • June 20 in Chenango County at Norwich City from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • June 22 in Oswego County at Sandy Creek Town Hall from 10 a.m. to noon. 
  • June 22 in Oneida County at Camden Town Hall from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. 

The staff will be available to provide assistance to constituents who are facing issues with federal agencies