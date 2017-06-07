Congresswoman Tenney Announces Her Schedule for June

New York State -
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney has announced her mobile office hours for the remainder of the month of June. There are four locations in four different counties you can go to.
- June 20 in Cortland County at the Cortland Free Library from 10 a.m. to noon.
- June 20 in Chenango County at Norwich City from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- June 22 in Oswego County at Sandy Creek Town Hall from 10 a.m. to noon.
- June 22 in Oneida County at Camden Town Hall from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The staff will be available to provide assistance to constituents who are facing issues with federal agencies