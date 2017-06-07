Apprentices Awarded Scholarships

Broome and Tioga counties' student apprentices received $3,500 worth of scholarships for demonstrating commitment to secondary education and career development.

The recipients were honored at the 20th Annual Partnership for Excellence Recognition Event on Wednesday at the Broome-Tioga BOCES' Leslie F. Distin Education center. All participated in the the School to Careers Partnership's Youth Apprenticeship program; which matches students with local businesses so they can gain valuable experience in a field of interest.

Apprentices Kristen Coyle, Jessica Spencer, Tyler Mucci, Julie Nemcek, Morgan Sherwood, and Emma St. Pierre were nominated by their high schools.

Kristen Coyle currently attends Union-Endicott High School. She will attend Xavier University in the fall and study occupational therapy. Coyle says her experience at Lourdes Hospital affirmed her desire to work in the medical field and hopes more students will take advantage of the opportunity.

"[Students] get to work hand in hand with professionals and there is nothing better than that before you head out to college," said Coyle.