  • Home

End of the road for Vestal in state semis

Posted: Updated:
Rochester N.Y. -

The Vestal Golden Bears historic lacrosse season came to an end in the Class B State Semifinals in an 11-5 loss to Victor.  The Victor Blue Devils are now just one win away from their third straight state title.  Vestal was over matched start to finish and ends the season with a 15-4 record.  This was the first time that the Golden Bears had ever made it as far as the final four.