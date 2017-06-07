Yurchak nervous excited about MLB Draft

The 2017 MLB Draft begins Monday and several BU Bearcats could be selected and given the option to begin their professional careers. Among them is redshirt sophomore third baseman Justin Yurchak. Yurchak hit .320/.442/.474 with 3 home runs and 26 RBI in 43 games played and 42 starts for the Bearcats this season.

The structure of the MLB Draft is such that even if Yurchak, or any of his teammates are selected they do not have to sign and can continue playing for the Bearcats. For Yurchak, it depends on 1) if he's selected and 2) where he's picked before he'll make a decision on whether or not to return to BU. But, for him, the whole experience is exciting, but stressful.

"It's a little nerve racking. You try to forget about it for a whole season and now the season's over and it's kind of the realization that it's here. You don't know really what to think about it.

"It depends on the situation," he said regarding his decision to turn pro or return to BU. "Education is obviously my first priority no matter what and getting my degree is my first thing that needs to happen. So, we'll take it as it is and play it by ear."

The last Bearcat chosen in the MLB Draft was Mike Bunal, picked last year by the Colorado Rockies in the 17th round.