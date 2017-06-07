Drpich named Freshman All-American

VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton second baseman Justin Drpich earned national honors on Wednesday when he was selected as a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American after an outstanding rookie season. Drpich was one of 12 freshmen second basemen chosen by the national publication.



He hit .330 with 32 hits and 27 RBI in 26 games this spring. Drpich's more-than-one-RBI-per-game average put him in elite company (top 60 in nation). He particularly feasted on America East pitching, hitting a team-high .404 with four home runs. In the field, he didn't make an error in 82 chances during the regular season and wound up with a .980 fielding percentage.



Among his 10 multi-hit games was a 3-for-5, 5 RBI showing against St. Bonaventure on May 2. In that game, Drpich delivered a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth to give BU a dramatic 10-6 win.



In addition to his work at second (and four games at DH), Drpich showcased his arm on the pitching mound. He made four relief appearances in April before teammate injuries forced him to be the everyday starter at second. In his last pitching appearance against Cornell on April 26, Drpich struck out two in a scoreless inning of work.



He becomes the fifth BU Freshman All-American in program history, joining Henry Dunn (2007), Dave Ciocchi (2009), Michael Thompson (2010) and Bill Bereszniewicz (2011).

(Courtesy: BU Athletics)