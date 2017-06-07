Windsor Honors High School Graduates Entering Military

Nearly 60 high school graduates from 31 districts in NY and PA were honored at Windsor Central High School, for their goals of entering the military.

Calling the event, "First to Say Thank You," Windsor residents and other families were given some of the first chances to show the respect the students deserved for their courage.

"This is a tremendous decision these students have made and we think it's important to send them out the right way," Andrew Fiorentino, Windsor Assistant Superintendent of Business and Administrative Services.

And send them off right they did. These graduating students are choosing to make the ultimate sacrifice to protect our nation. Accompanied by Binghamton Mayor Rich David, community leaders and Brigadier General Brett McMullen (Windsor grad), the graduating high schoolers were rewarded with applause and admiration.

"What they are doing, we all cherish and are thankful for it," Andrew Fiorentino.

Some of the local students joining the military include:

Alexander Leggett, US Army - Bainbridge-Guilford

Sayre Palmer, US Navy - Binghamton

Joseph Podhayski, US Army - Binghamton

Nicolas Tarbox, NYS Army National Guard - Binghamton

Justin Mallory, NYS Army National Guard - Chenango Forks

Johnathan Sbarra, US Air Force - Chenango Forks

James Wachter III, US Air Force - Chenango Forks

Kristian Woolston, US Air Force - Chenango Forks

Corery Miles, US Marines - Chenango Valley

Joseph Maerkl, US Air Force - Chenango Valley

Garrett Miller, US Air Force - Chenango Valley

Tyler Thorick, US Air Force - Chenango Valley

Patrick Hall, Us Marines - Deposit

Gabriel Woods, NYS Army National Guard - Dryden

Joshua Ledford, US Army - Greene

Joshua Cortes, US Navy - Maine Endwell

Monique Szczpanski, US Marines - Maine Endwell

Ryker Ford, US Army - Newark Valley

Ryan Hynes, US Air Force - Newark Valley

Robert Marshall, US Navy - Newark Valley

Zachary Miller, US Navy - Newark Valley

Timothy Thompson, US Air Force - Norwich

Nathan Gibson, US Air Force - Owego Apalachin

Nicholas Scherrer, US Army - Owego Apalachin

Briana Tillotson, NYS Army National Guard - Owego Apalachin

Michael Heath, US Marines - Susquehanna Community, PA

Robert Farroe, US Army - Susquehanna Valley

Ervina Halilovic, US Army - Susquehanna Valley

David Mangan, US Marines - Susquehanna Valley

Jason Moelder Jr, US Air Force - Susquehanna Valley

Talia Jones, US Army - Union Endicott

Morgan Vymislicky, US Air Force - Union Endicott

Kerilyn Curtis, US Navy - Waverly

Kamren Curtis, US Navy - Waverly

Krystal Doane, US Army - Whitney Point

Seth Dickinson, US Navy - Windsor

Gunnar Ford, US Air Force - Windsor

Thomas Fuimo III, US Air Force - Windsor

Jackson Rogers, US Marines - Home School

Connor Jacobs, US Marines - Home School

Congratulations to these young men and women. We look forward to welcoming you back home...as soldiers and veterans.