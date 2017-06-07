Windsor Honors High School Graduates Entering Military

WINDSOR, N.Y. -
Nearly 60 high school graduates from 31 districts in NY and PA were honored at Windsor Central High School, for their goals of entering the military.
Calling the event, "First to Say Thank You," Windsor residents and other families were given some of the first chances to show the respect the students deserved for their courage.
"This is a tremendous decision these students have made and we think it's important to send them out the right way," Andrew Fiorentino, Windsor Assistant Superintendent of Business and Administrative Services.
And send them off right they did. These graduating students are choosing to make the ultimate sacrifice to protect our nation. Accompanied by Binghamton Mayor Rich David, community leaders and Brigadier General Brett McMullen (Windsor grad), the graduating high schoolers were rewarded with applause and admiration.
"What they are doing, we all cherish and are thankful for it," Andrew Fiorentino.
Some of the local students joining the military include:
- Alexander Leggett, US Army - Bainbridge-Guilford
- Sayre Palmer, US Navy - Binghamton
- Joseph Podhayski, US Army - Binghamton
- Nicolas Tarbox, NYS Army National Guard - Binghamton
- Justin Mallory, NYS Army National Guard - Chenango Forks
- Johnathan Sbarra, US Air Force - Chenango Forks
- James Wachter III, US Air Force - Chenango Forks
- Kristian Woolston, US Air Force - Chenango Forks
- Corery Miles, US Marines - Chenango Valley
- Joseph Maerkl, US Air Force - Chenango Valley
- Garrett Miller, US Air Force - Chenango Valley
- Tyler Thorick, US Air Force - Chenango Valley
- Patrick Hall, Us Marines - Deposit
- Gabriel Woods, NYS Army National Guard - Dryden
- Joshua Ledford, US Army - Greene
- Joshua Cortes, US Navy - Maine Endwell
- Monique Szczpanski, US Marines - Maine Endwell
- Ryker Ford, US Army - Newark Valley
- Ryan Hynes, US Air Force - Newark Valley
- Robert Marshall, US Navy - Newark Valley
- Zachary Miller, US Navy - Newark Valley
- Timothy Thompson, US Air Force - Norwich
- Nathan Gibson, US Air Force - Owego Apalachin
- Nicholas Scherrer, US Army - Owego Apalachin
- Briana Tillotson, NYS Army National Guard - Owego Apalachin
- Michael Heath, US Marines - Susquehanna Community, PA
- Robert Farroe, US Army - Susquehanna Valley
- Ervina Halilovic, US Army - Susquehanna Valley
- David Mangan, US Marines - Susquehanna Valley
- Jason Moelder Jr, US Air Force - Susquehanna Valley
- Talia Jones, US Army - Union Endicott
- Morgan Vymislicky, US Air Force - Union Endicott
- Kerilyn Curtis, US Navy - Waverly
- Kamren Curtis, US Navy - Waverly
- Krystal Doane, US Army - Whitney Point
- Seth Dickinson, US Navy - Windsor
- Gunnar Ford, US Air Force - Windsor
- Thomas Fuimo III, US Air Force - Windsor
- Jackson Rogers, US Marines - Home School
- Connor Jacobs, US Marines - Home School
Congratulations to these young men and women. We look forward to welcoming you back home...as soldiers and veterans.