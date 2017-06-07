Teenager Facing Felony Charges After Allegedly Posting Terroristic Threat on Social Media

A teenager is facing felony charges after police say the teen posted a terroristic threat on social media targeting a local high school. New York State Police were alerted to an alleged threat on Facebook that two students at Harpursville High School were going to "shoot up the school." The two alleged

perpetrators went to State Police to report what was posted. It was then determined the post was made by a third party and there was no credible threat.

The student has been released to the custody of their parent and will appear in family court at a later date.