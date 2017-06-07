Good Shepherd Communities Thanks Donors

The Good Shepherd Communities Foundation thanked nearly 250 donors for helping to raise almost $500,000 in 2016 with a luncheon on Wednesday afternoon.

The Foundation provides support to residents who can no longer support themselves as well as give out scholarships to local high school seniors who they feel will be able to give back to the Broome County community.

"This year we provided scholarships to graduating seniors who are going into heath professions from Binghamton High School, Seton Catholic, and Maine-Endwell High School as well as scholarships to two Health Majors at Broome Community College," said Michael Keenan, President of Good Shepherd Communities.

Keenan says his organization likes to give back to students and groups that support Seniors in the Greater-Binghamton Region.

In addition to recognizing all of the donors that contribute to the Foundation, Good Shepherd also recognized one of its members, Robert Dealaman, who just received the highest honor from the Boy Scouts of America.

"You often think when something like this happens, I can think of a lot of other people who deserve this more than I do, but somebody thought I deserved it for some reason," said Dealaman.

He was one of 12 people in the entire country to receive this Award and the only one in the Northeast Region in 2017. He is one of 800 people since 1926 to be honored with the distinction.

Dealaman has contributed to training camp leaders and assessing the camps themselves, the latter since 1965.

"I'm big on trying to provide the best camps we can, not only physically, or health and safety wise, but providing the best variety of programs we can," said Dealaman.

"I love the camps and I'm continually trying to improve them with better programs to our young people," said Dealaman.

He contributes his work to the camp leaders he had when he was in the Boy Scouts.

"I had really great leaders and that sparked my interest and kept me interested," said Dealaman.

The recognition comes as no surprise to those who know Robert well.

"This doesn't surprise us because Bob donated the land that Good Shepherd sits on," said Keenan.

Robert plans to continue his efforts in improving the Boy Scouts for years to come.