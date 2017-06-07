Fugitives Arrested In Delaware County Drug Investigations

The Delaware County Sheriff's Department arrested two men -- both fugitives from justice -- facing drug dealing charges handed down in sealed indictments by members of a grand jury in February.

On Tuesday, June 6, 2017, Delaware sheriff's investigators picked up 29-year-old Jason Lagano from the Susquehanna County Jail to be arraigned on a criminal drug sales charge. Lagano was being held in Susquehanna County Jail since May 27th, when Gibson police arrested the former Deposit area resident.

Sheriff's investigators also arrested a former Sidney man indicted in February by a grand jury on seven felony drugs sales and conspiracy charges. 43-year-old Evan Oliver is accused of conspiring with a Downsville couple from his Florida home in arranging drug runs and sales to Delaware County.

Florida police arrested Oliver on February 17 where he was held in Lake County, Florida until May 4th, when Delaware authorities transported him to Delaware County jail.