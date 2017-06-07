Locked Away For Murder: Chappell Gets 50 Years To Life

A Binghamton man gets 50 years to life in state prison for murdering one and seriously injuring another during a shooting in August, 2016. Judge Kevin Dooley told the 28-year-old Nicholas Chappell he is a danger to society and needs to be locked away for a long time. In April, a jury found Chappell guilty on all charges, including 2nd degree murder and attempted murder.

#BREAKING Nicholas Chappell sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for the murder of David Sanborn. — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) June 7, 2017

On August 31, 2016 Jordan Doolittle, 27, went to the Mozart Street apartment that he previously shared with Chappell. Doolittle had moved out of the apartment and was picking up a few belongings with help from his friend David Sanborn, 23. Doolittle said shortly after Chappell let him inside, he turned around from the stairwell, where Chappell said he'd put some of his things, to ask him where his mail was. Doolittle said he then saw Chappell shoot Sanborn in the head at the doorway.

"This was a cold-blooded killing," says prosecutor Michael Korchak.

"You're no different then any coward who pulled a trigger, hiding behind a gun," writes the victim's brother. — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) June 7, 2017

After shooting and killing Sanborn, Chappell chased Doolittle up the stairs, firing twice. The first shot missed, but the second shot got Doolittle in the arm. Wrestling at the bottom of the stairs, Doolittle was able to get Chappell in a choke hold with his good arm and held him until police arrived.

In court on Wednesday, Dooley said it was by "divine intervention" that this wasn't a double homicide. Throughout the trial, Chappell claimed that he thought he was being burglarized and he had no idea it was his former roommate who was in the house. Dooley called Chappell's own testimony in this case false and "constructed to cover [his] conduct," pointing out that not only did Chappell let Doolittle into the house, but that he would have recognized him when Doolittle had him in a choke hold.

"There are no winners in this case," says Korchak, "There are several families that are torn apart by this tragedy."

Doolittle was not in court on Wednesday, saying in a letter to Dooley that he did not want to be in the same room as Chappell. Prosecutors say Doolittle will never have complete use of his arm, but has made a miraculous recovery under the circumstances. Family and friends of Sanborn were in the courtroom, Sanborn's father reading a letter on behalf of the family.

"There was absolutely no reason for this to happen, it's a tragedy," says Robert Dean, friends with Sanborn since birth, "He was just helping a friend out."

Dean describes Sanborn as selfless and "the greatest man I've ever know."