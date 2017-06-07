Binghamton Man Arrested For Burglary, Skipping Parole

Binghamton police arrested a man in a Tuesday burglary. Officers responding to a call of a burglary-in-progress on Hazel Street arrested Dane Search on nearby Baxter Street. They say Smith had the stolen items in his possession.

Police also charged Search with violating parole after a search revealed the 23-year-old Binghamton man absconded parole.

Search will be arraigned in City of Binghamton court.