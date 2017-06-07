Third After-hours Club in Binghamton Closes

The third known after-hours club in Binghamton has closed. Binghamton Mayor Rich David on Wednesday said the owner of Victoria's Cafe agreed to close the business and the after-hours club.

– May 14: Police arrested Gloria Crowder after they say she tried to block police from following up on a May 6 compliance check. Crowder was also charged with violating state liquor laws. In October 2016, Victoria's was the scene of a fatal shooting. Binghamton police police have been called to the property 26 times in the past 18 months.

– Under the lockdown law, the city moved to close two other clubs -- "The Balcony" at 124 Broad Avenue and "Club Platinum" on Orton Avenue.

– On May 19, Broome County District Attorney Steven Cornwell charged the alleged operators of the Orton Avenue club for violating ABC laws. Their arrests follow the April 22nd shooting death of Brandon Hernandez outside the club.