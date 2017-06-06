"PAST" Celebrates Historic Restorations

The organization Preservation Association of the Southern Tier, or "PAST" specializes in making historic sites known to the public. The organization then takes steps to help preserve those buildings for future use.

Monday, members met at the Grand Royale, Binghamton's old City Hall, to celebrate and share ideas for the future.

"We promote preserving and renovating these buildings, said Executive Director, Roger Luther."

The organization celebrated the renovation of buildings like the Carnegie Library, which SUNY Broome will be using for a Culinary Arts Center.

"PAST" has gained more than 80 members in just the last ten months. A clear indication that people want to make a difference rather than see buildings go to waste.

"You can always knock a building down, that should be the last resort, you can always knock it down. But to restore it is something that will be there for years to come hopefully, said Rosemary Markoff, Member of Safe Streets Association."

Keeping history in tact one day at a time.