Ithaca Police Searching For Bank Robber Suspect

Ithaca Police are looking for a man who robbed the Tompkins Employees Federal Credit Union located at 202 Taughannock Blvd.

Officials say the suspect is a black male, about 5'10" and medium build. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark pants, knit hat and a mask covering his face. The suspect was also carrying a turquoise backpack.

According to police the suspect entered the bank Tuesday morning, pointed a handgun at employees and demanded money from the teller. The teller gave him money and he fled on foot.

Anyone with information should call the Ithaca Police Department at (607) 227-3953