Rumble Ponies rained out...... again

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies series opener against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Tuesday evening has been postponed due inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, June 7. The first pitch of the twin bill is scheduled for 5:05 PM. Gates for the twin bill will open at 4:30 PM.

Tickets for Tuesday’s game can be exchanged for tickets of equal or lesser value to a future 2017 regular season Rumble Ponies game (excluding July 3).

Tuesday’s rainout marks the Rumble Ponies eleventh postponement of the season and the seventh at home.

The Rumble Ponies (31-20) and Richmond Flying Squirrels will look to start their only matchup in Binghamton in 2017 on Wednesday with a doubleheader. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard on Friday starting at 4:50 PM on Newsradio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.