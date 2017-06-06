Downing likes stadium changes and Rumble Ponies name

Al Downing, a retired MLB 17-year pitcher and member for the Binghamon Baseball Shrine, was back in town for Tuesday's Sock Out Cancer promotion at NYSEG Stadium. Despite the evening's Rumble Ponies game getting rained out, Downing spent part of the evening on the concourse level signing autographs for fans. He was set to throw out the ceremonial first pitch, but... no game, no pitch. The game and the promotion will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, starting at 5:05.

Downing played for the Binghamton Triplets in 1961 and 1968 and was inducted into the Binghamton Baseball Shrine. He returns to the Southern Tier every summer for the Jim "Mudcat" Grant Charity Golf Tournament at the Links at Hiawatha, but hasn't been to the stadium since his Shrine induction. Despite the rainout Tuesday, Downing got a chance to see the changes to the ballpark and a better look at what the era of the Rumble Ponies entails, and he's saddling up for the ride.

"I think the stadium looks great, it looks wonderful," Downing said. "Obviously they felt that there needed to be some changes so you know there's a different atmosphere. I like the name the Rumble Ponies. Now, the kids can get into it because the kids like something of their own. So now they can say I've got me a Rumble Ponies t-shirt or this or that and it's going to be good for the community, I think. And you have a good ball club."

Gates will open at 4:30 for Wednesday's doubleheader. The Sock Out Cancer socks will be available for purchase on the concourse level behind home plate for $10 a pair.