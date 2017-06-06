June 6 is "Sock Out Cancer" Day in New York State

June 6, has been declared "Sock Out Cancer Day" in New York.

The Sock Out Cancer organization is a non-profit that supports families battling cancer.

In honor of the day the Binghamton Rumble Ponies were selling tickets and a pair of "Sock Out Cancer" socks for $17 dollars at Tuesday nights baseball game. The game was rained out and rescheduled for Wednesday. A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to the Sock Out Cancer Organization.

The New York State Senate and Assembly wore the multi-colored socks, which represent different types of cancer, on Tuesday to show support and spread awareness.

You can purchase socks to support the Sock Out Cancer organization here.



