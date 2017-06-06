Seton grad Cline joins Eastern Michigan Univ staff

Matt Cline, Binghamton native and 2006 graduate of Seton Catholic Central, has been named and Assistant Basketball Coach at Eastern Michigan University, member of NCAA's Mid-American Conference (MAC). Cline served as Director of Basketball Operations at EMU from 2014-2016 before leaving to take the same post at East Tennessee State for last season. ETSU made it to the NCAA Tournament after winning the Southern Conference Championship.

Cline now heads back to EMU with more coaching responsibilities and feels blessed to do so.

"Division I Basketball is an extremely competitive and saturated industry," Cline said. "I've been really fortunate to be able to work for some really great coaches in a short amount of time and work my way up as a Division I assistant at my age. I feel very fortunate for that. My goal, ultimately, is to be a head coach. It's what I've always wanted to do. Hopefully down the line that happens. I'm just worried about today, tomorrow, and kind of embracing the process of every day. So, I'm happy to be here. I love this university, I'm really excited to be back. Time will tell, but right now I think you just worry about the process and the end result will take care of itself."

Cline will be in charge of player development, especially for the guards, as well as recruiting and scouting.