Police Say Norwich Woman Sold Cocaine

A Norwich Woman was arrested on Monday in connection to an investigation of crack cocaine sales in Norwich.

Police say Sera Kolet, 38, sold crack cocaine. The investigation was conducted by the Norwich Police Department and Chenango County Sheriff's Office. A warrant for her arrest was issued by the Norwich City Court.

Kolet was arrested in Utica by the Utica Police Department and was turned over to the Norwich Police Department.

She was arraigned in Norwich City Court and taken to the Chenango County Correctional Facility on a $20,000 bail.