Sidney Veterans Upset Over Sudden Closure Of Veterans Affairs Office

Sidney veterans say there was no warning before the Veterans Affairs Office shut down in the village. The office, run by the New York State Division of Veterans Affairs is part of a larger shutdown of part time centers across the state. The move was made to cut costs, the director of the DVA citing rent and travel costs as reasons for the Sidney closure.

Jim Omahen, a veteran and Commander of the American Legion Post 183 in Sidney, says the counselor who worked in the center received a phone call on Friday informing her that the office would be closed. By Monday, a note was taped on the door directing veterans to Oneonta for services.

"It's not looking after veterans, especially the older veterans that are here," says Omahen.

Oneonta is a 30 minute drive from Sidney. Omahen says no buses run there regularly, making the trek difficult for aging veterans who either do not or can not drive. Omahen also notes that there is no Veterans Affairs office in Chenango County, so those veterans will now either have to drive to Oneonta as well, or go in the other direction to Binghamton. In both Delaware and Chenango counties veterans make up 10% of the population. That's a lot of traffic heading up Route 88.

New York State Assemblyman Clifford Crouch sent his concerns and those of his constituents to the director of the DVA. He got back what he calls a disappointing response.

"I was kind of disappointed in the letter because it talked about down sizing to control costs by not having the people drive from Oneonta down to Sidney," says Crouch, "and to me, that's a minimal cost."

Crouch says we have a moral obligation to take care of veterans. Members of Omahen's Legion are gathering together a petition for the reopening of the office.