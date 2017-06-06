April the Giraffe Makes a Wish Come True

Harpursville's Animal Adventure Park staff welcomed a special guest, Tuesday. Alexander Johnson, a 10 year old visually impaired boy, ventured from his home in Avon, Ohio to visit April the giraffe and her family.

Sponsored by the Make a Wish foundation, Alex's dream of meeting the famous giraffe, he watched from pregnancy to birth, finally came true.

"This is...I can't believe we're here. It really is a dream come true," said Dawn Johnson, Alex's mother.

Entering the giraffe exhibit, Alex was greeted by a happy -- and carrot hungry -- April. The moment April reached down to greet Alex, he was filled with joy. Emotions, that Make a Wish staff said, make the foundation realize what it truly does for children.

"It is the best feeling in the entire world. There is nothing like watching a kid's dream come to life right in front of you," Heidi Robinson, Program Services Manager for Make a Wish Central New York.

The Johnson family said they always felt a connection between their family and April's. Days before baby Tajiri was born, Alex was hospitalized from an illness. When the big day finally came, Alex was just released from the hospital, ensuring that he was able to witness the birth of the giraffe he had been watching for months.

"He was sleeping the whole time, recovering. I woke him up and told him that April was having the baby and he actually watched the whole time," Dawn Johnson.

According to Dawn, this was the moment she decided what Alex's dream should be.

"I knew that this had to be the wish because we couldn't get him to stay up more than 5-10 minutes, when he came out of the hospital."

This six hour trek to the little park in NY, was certainly well worth the wait. Making another child's wish come true.

If you or anyone you know would like to refer a child to the Make a Wish Foundation or make a donation to help a child in need, visit their website at wish.org.