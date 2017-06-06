Seatbelt Crackdown Arrests

Two-week campaign nets hundreds tickets -- including a dozen to people not wearing a seat belt.

Seat belt usage is up by nearly 20% since 2000. However there are still some drivers and passengers who are not buckling up.

During the statewide click it or ticket campaign local law enforcement had additional patrols and conducted check-points. Delaware County Sheriffs issued 123 tickets during the two week period from May 22 to June 4. Broome County issued 7 seatbelt tickets, and Chenango County issued 31 tickets-- four of those being for seatbelts.

In 2016 national driver and passenger seatbelt usage reached 90.1% according to the National Highway Safety Administration statistics.