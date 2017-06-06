Ride Sharing Law Given Green Light for End of June

Albany leaders announced on Tuesday that ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft will begin offering New Yorkers rides June 29. Just in time for the Fourth of July.

Originally ride-sharing was slated to begin July 9. Long-time supporter, Senator James Seward, believes by pushing the law ten days earlier transportation companies will be able to capitalize on the busy holiday weekend.

"Giving ride-sharing companies the green light, when tourism traffic and holiday celebrations will be at their peak, could be a true lifesaver," said NY Senator James Seward.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says ride-sharing will benefit the entire state.

"Extending ride-sharing across New York is a matter of fairness that brings new transportation options and -- with it -- new economic opportunity and innovation," said Cuomo.