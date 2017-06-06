Broome Launches Website To Get People Moving

Want to some ideas on affordable places to take the kids? Or just looking for something to do?

Broome County Tuesday launched a website to get people moving by promoting outdoor activities and events. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said Go All Out Broome offers an interactive guide to outdoor activities, places, events and organizations throughout the county.

"Through this website and interactive map we make it extremely, easy for anybody to find the resources you need to get outside and get moving," said Jason Garnar.

"From stand-up paddle boarding in Dorchester Park to the movies in the park, I'm excited to go all out Broome," said Rebecca Kaufman, Broome County Health Dept. Director.

County officials encourage the public to explore the more than dozen state forests, hiking trails and outdoor events.