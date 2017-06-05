Narcotics Found In North Street Apartment

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force arrested a man in the Town of Union on Friday for possession of a controlled substances.

Officers had a narcotics search warrant for the North Street apartment of Tyrone Chandler, 44. They found approximately 49 grams of crack cocaine, 21 grams of powder cocaine, 16 grams of marijuana, drug packing materials, a digital scale and $937.

Chandler is being held in the Broome County Sheriff's Correctional Facility.