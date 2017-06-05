Johnson City Residents Voice Opinions at Revitalization Workshop

Members of the community voiced their opinions about changes they would like to see in Downtown Johnson City. Binghamton Brewing Company hosted the Revitalization Strategy Workshop, which allowed concerned residents to learn about upcoming development projects and ongoing revitalization set to happen in the village.

The workshop is part of the initiative focused on returning dormant and blighted areas into communities of economic growth. Director of Planning for Broome County, Frank Evangelisti and Johnson City Mayor, Greg Deemie are asking for opinions on what they would like to see for the future of the village.

"We want to hear from the village residents of what is working here and what isn't working here and inform them of the changes that are coming when this area really starts to develop from investments by the university. This area won the revitalization initiative, so that was a huge win and there's a lot of money on the table there with that program. We're hoping these idea's can shape how that money is spent," said Evangelisti.

Johnson City resident, Corinna Johnson, says she is focused on structural and economic development.

"We have a lot of empty storefront. I want to see them filled. I want to be able to walk from one end of main street to the other and be able to shop. We have an incredible history down here and I would like to see markers for that. I also want to see the people that have invested themselves for years and years thrive because they 'stuck it out' through some really hard times," said Johnson.

Stations were set up around the brewery showing a variety of topographic maps of Downtown Johnson city. Participants could go to one station to the other adding comments or markers where they felt required the most attention.

At least one more workshop is set to take place. However, no such date has been chosen at this time. A walking tour was set to take place earlier in the evening, but was cancelled due to weather conditions.