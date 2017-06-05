Cuomo Announces Energy Plan to Help NY Farmers

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced, Monday, a "Clean Energy for Agriculture Task Force" plan to help New York farmers cut energy costs and utilize clean energy.

Just days after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. will pull out of the Paris Accord -- which is an agreement within the United Nations dealing with greenhouse gas emissions -- Governor Cuomo is planning to create new clean energy plan that will increase energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions in farms.

"I'm pleased that under Governor Cuomo, we're giving this important sector the attention it deserves to help us to mitigate the threat of climate change," said Richard Kauffman, NY State Chairman of Energy and Finance

Studies show that nearly 36,000 farms account for 3% of the State's greenhouse gas emissions and 25% of NY's land use. This plan, according to Cuomo, will help NY achieve clean energy goals by reducing 40% of its harmful greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2030, while currently promoting environmentally sustainable practices.

Among the initiatives in the energy plan are:

Deliver clean energy information to the agricultural community

Expand financial resources to support expansion of renewable resource development

Evaluate and create renewable energy sources for monetary benefits

Increase transparency in renewable electricity pricing

Develop farm management practices guide

Since Reforming the Energy Vision (REV), Cuomo says that NY has enabled over 105,000 low-income households to permanently cut their energy bills. REV aims to ensure the State of New York a safer healthier future.

To learn more about REV, including the Governor's $5 billion investment in clean energy technology, please visit:

www.ny.gov/REV4NY