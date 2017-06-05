Attempts to Stop Ringless Robocall Messages

New York Attorney General, Eric Schneiderman is pushing the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to stop "ringless robocall" messages.



New York joins the Attorney Generals of Massachusetts and Kentucky in a petition requesting that ringless robots be exempt from consumer protections under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).



They are urging the FCC to not add to the existing plague of unwanted robocalls. Schneiderman argues that it shouldn't be easy for companies to spam consumers with costly, unsolicited, ringless robocalls.

The TCPA was enacted by Congress in 1991, and created to protect consumers from unwanted and invasive calls. Robocalls are the number one source of complaints from the FCC's Robocall Strike Force report, with consumers in 2016 receiving around 2.4 billion robocalls per month.