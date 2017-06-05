Police Searching for Third Suspect at BC Library Robbery

Saturday, Binghamton Police responded to a strong-arm robbery inside the Broome County Library parking lot.

According to police, two people were walking through the library parking lot when they were approached by three individuals who demanded their money. When one of the victims refused they were attacked, with the victim's wallet forcefully taken.

After responding to the incident, Binghamton Police apprehended two suspects a short distance away. The third suspect disappeared before police arrived.

The robbery victim sustained minor injuries and was released by medics on scene.

Binghamton Police have charged the first suspect, Jeffrey Buie-Brown, 28, of Binghamton with one felony count of robbery in the second degree and the second suspect, Shawna L. Inabinet, 26, of Bridgeport, CT, with one felony count of robbery in the second degree.

Police are still searching for the third suspect. If anyone has any information, including the possible identity or whereabouts, please contact:

Binghamton Police Detective Division- (607) 772-7080.