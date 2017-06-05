Fugitives Arrested In Cortland County

The Cortland County Sheriff's Office arrested two fugitives from South Carolina and Florida.

William Johnson, 35, was arrested on Sunday. Johnson was wanted in South Carolina for obtaining property under false pretenses valued between $2,000 and $10,000. An officer determined he was a fugitive in Cortland after pulling over the vehicle he was traveling in for a traffic violation. Johnson was arraigned in the City of Cortland Court and sent to the Cortland County Correctional Facility without bail.

Michael Chase, 37, was arrested on Monday. He fled his house arrest in Florida on May 23, that he was serving for sexual battery of a child between 12 and 18 years old. Police received tips that Chase was in the McGraw area where he once resided. He was arraigned in the Town of Cortlandville Court and is being held without bail.