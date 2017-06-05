Grandparents Honored for Foster Work in Community

Fifty-two foster grandparents were recognized, Monday, for their volunteer work in the local community. Spending nearly 20 hours every week in schools and day care centers, these men and women were honored for providing support for youths in Broome County.

Gathering at the Holiday Inn for a "Hands Across Time" recognition dinner, these Foster Grandparent volunteers were all praised by Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and other county officials for having accumulated over 39,000 service hours this school year.

"Foster grandparents are role models, mentors and friends to children. They spend a lot of one on one time together, creating a relationship that these children will remember throughout their lifetime," said Sofia Rittenhouse, Project Director of the Broome County Foster Grandparent Program.

The foster grandparents program has been providing children with extra support in reading, math and social skills since 1972. According to program directors, this program has been received well in schools around the area.

And although the children involved with the initiative learn well from the attention...the grandparents also take away something new from this interaction.

"I see the innocence in the way they interact with each other. I like being active with these kids, it's very fulfilling," said Jean Golden, Foster Grandparent at Calvin Coolidge Elementary.

At the end of the school year, the Broome County Office for Aging believes the grandparent volunteers will have accumulated over 50,000 service hours. Further providing the younger generation with the wisdom of the generations before them.

If anyone is interested in enrolling in the Foster Grandparent Program, they can contact:

Broome County Office for Aging- (607) 778-2089

*Seniors are paid and reimbursed for travel costs.