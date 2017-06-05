Aging Broome County: Young People Aren't Sticking Around

New York State is getting older. According to a report from the New York Post, the number of people 60 and older in the state will reach 5.2 million by 2030. In Broome County the story is much the same.

Young people in their 20s make up 16% of the population in Broome County, but by the time they reach their 30s, that group is leaving, dropping the 30-39 demographic down to 10%. It doesn't seem like a lot, but meanwhile the large chunk of 50-59 year olds is just getting older.

“It has been an issue for the Southern Tier for quite a while," says Kevin Drumm, President of SUNY Broome.

Drumm says the college uses New York State labor statistics to try and graduate students from programs that will fill the job openings in the area. Jobs left vacant as the current workforce ages out.

Colleges may also play a pivotal role in keeping young people in the state with Governor Andrew Cuomo's Excelsior Scholarship tuition program. One of the program's requirements is that recipients stay in New York State after graduation.

"I'm sure that was a driving force behind the Excelsior program," says Drumm.

Drumm also hopes the residence halls added to Broome's campus a few years back will also draw more young people into the area. The first batch of students to use the dorms are just graduating. So, as Drumm says, we'll see what happens.