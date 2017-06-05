Law Addresses Delays In Awarding Benefits To Families of Fallen Officers

Families of fallen officers who apply for survivor benefits could have their claims processed faster. President Trump signed into law Monday legislation that requires the Justice Department to be more transparent in the way it processes applications.

"It’s unacceptable that many are left in limbo, for years in some cases, just to hear back on their application for survivor benefits," said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York), who co-sponsored the bill.

The Public Safety Officers’ Benefits Improvement Act puts into place more Justice Department oversight. The agency must post weekly status updates on its website of all pending claims.

The Justice Department's goal is to process applications within a year, but changes to the 1976 law, which has expanded benefits and those officers eligible to receive them has increased the number of claims.