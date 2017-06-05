Addiction Awareness Event Planned For Saturday

In the ongoing fight against the addiction epidemic in Broome County, an upcoming event promotes awareness and intervention.

TruthPharm and Schimmerling Law Offices are teaming up for the event, which will take place on Saturday at the Doubletree in downtown Binghamton. The event aims to teach friends and family to recognize signs of addiction early, and save lives.

"People can keep opioid addiction under the covers or a secret for quite a long time before families know," says Alexis Pleus of TruthPharm, "So, this is really important to teach people the signs and symptoms that they might be able to recognize to catch something earlier in the stages of addiction."

Tom Schimmerling says he wanted to get involved in some way after seeing so many reports of overdose deaths in the area.

"I just thought, is there some little thing I can do just as a citizen to help the situation," says Schimmerling.

The event features hour long talks on various subjects from 9am to 1pm. From 1pm to 4pm, is a SAFETalk training session for anyone looking to learn about seeking assistance for individuals at risk for committing suicide.

The event is open and free to the public.