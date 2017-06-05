Plans to Protect Access to Quality Health Care for New Yorkers

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday his vigorous plans to protect the access to quality, and affordable healthcare for all New Yorkers.



First on Cuomo's agenda is setting regulations mandating that health insurance providers do not discriminate against New Yorker's with preexisting conditions, or based on their gender, or age.



Second New York bans all insurers who withdraw from offering qualified health plans from the future participation in programs such as Medicaid, Child Health Plus, and the Essential Plan.



Regulations are also being finalized to ensure that contraceptive drugs and devices are covered by commercial health insurance policies without deductibles, coinsurance, or co-pays.

"These aggressive actions will make certain that no matter what happens in Congress, the people of New York will not have to worry about losing access to the quality medical care they need and deserve," said Governor Andrew Cuomo.