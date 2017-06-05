Teen Asks Family Member To Confront Flasher

An Endwell man was arrested on Saturday in the Town of Union by the Broome County Sheriffs Office after they say he exposed himself to a teenage boy.

Jason Monahan, 41, is accused of exposing himself to the 16-year-old at a garage sale on Jonas Lane.

According to officials the teenager filmed the incident and left the property. He was approached by Monahan again and asked to engage in a sexual act. The teen told Monahan to meet him at the top of Grandview Place and then told a family member about the situation. The family member confronted Monahan at the location and stopped him from escaping with the help of other residents.

Monahan was taken into custody and released on his own recognizance.