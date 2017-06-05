Future Leaders: East Middle School Sixth Graders

Sixth grade students from the Challenge programs at East Middle School presented their ideas about blighted buildings to Binghamton City leaders, Monday.

Students were assigned with the task of researching blighted or unused spaces in the city and also evaluating the areas. Students then decided whether or not to re-purpose the buildings and created their own solution to the problems.

"Our building could actually be considered and be used, which is pretty exciting. Especially when it's coming from just young sixth graders, said Alexis Doty, a sixth grader at East Middle School."

Students were tasked with creating their plans and then presenting them to local leaders from the city planning office and the chamber of commerce.

This is also a real problem that students want to help impact. Some blighted areas like Binghamton's old K-Mart affected families at the school.

"For me it was extremely bad because we were losing the last store that we were able to to get most of our stuff, said Faith Rose, a sixth grader at East Middle School."

Students received feedback from the cities leaders after each of their presentations.