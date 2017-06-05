Fire Marshals Investigate Cause of JC Apartment Fire

The Johnson City Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a Saturday two-family-apartment fire in the village on Theron Street. No one was home at the time of the fire and officials say the Red Cross helped both families find temporary housing.

At about 6:20 p.m. on June 2, 2017, firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from the roof and doorway at 106 Theron Street. Two-and-a-half-minutes later, crews arrived to an active fire at the garage-apartments behind the house, with dense black smoke pouring from the door of the second-floor unit.

Despite the conditions, firefighters say they were able enter the structure, locate the fire in the rear of the building and get it under control within minutes. Working with zero visibility, crew were able to extinguish the blaze in about 30 minutes, according to a Monday news release. No one was hurt.

Officials report structural damage to the 2nd floor kitchen and bathroom but both apartments suffered smoke and water damage.

Village fire marshals say the fire does not appear suspicious.