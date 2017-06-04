Additional Closures Between June 5 Through June 9 for Binghamton Road Construction

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -
The New York State Department of Transportation says there will be multiple lane and road closures between June 5 and June 9 for the Prospect Mountain Construction Project.
Prospect Mountain Closures
- 17 East: Right lane closed between Exit 72 and Exit 4
- 17 East: Entrance to the 17 East/Exit 4 ramp will be closed, so use I-81 South/17 East Exit 4 off ramp
- 17 West: Right lane closed between Exit 72 and Exit 71
- I-81/17 East: Two right lanes closed between Broad Avenue and Fairview Avenue
- 7 North: Reduced to one lane between Robinson Street and Bevier Street
- 7 South: Reduced to one lane between Bevier Street and Frederick Street
- Glenwood Road: Alternating lane closures between Adams Street and Sowden Street