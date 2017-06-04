  • Home

Additional Closures Between June 5 Through June 9 for Binghamton Road Construction

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

The New York State Department of Transportation says there will be multiple lane and road closures between June 5 and June 9 for the Prospect Mountain Construction Project.

Prospect Mountain Closures

  • 17 East: Right lane closed between Exit 72 and Exit 4
  • 17 East: Entrance to the 17 East/Exit 4 ramp will be closed, so use I-81 South/17 East Exit 4 off ramp
  • 17 West: Right lane closed between Exit 72 and Exit 71
  • I-81/17 East: Two right lanes closed between Broad Avenue and Fairview Avenue
  • 7 North: Reduced to one lane between Robinson Street and Bevier Street
  • 7 South: Reduced to one lane between Bevier Street and Frederick Street 
  • Glenwood Road: Alternating lane closures between Adams Street and Sowden Street