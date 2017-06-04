Vestal Dunkin' Customers Constantly "Pay it Forward"

The idea of "Paying it Forward" is really simple. Someone ahead of you in line pays for your items and in return you pay for the person who's behind you in line and so on.

This happens so frequently at the Dunkin' Donuts at 3000 Vestal Parkway East that the employees aren't surprised by it anymore, especially Dunkin' Donuts Crew Member, Kimberly Batista.

"It happens multiple times a day where the person at the window asks for the total for the car behind them and then covers it,"said Batista. She says it happens between 15 and 20 times a day.

"It's very common, it doesn't surprise us anymore, it surprises the customers more, they get pretty happy when they find out the person in front of them paid for them," said Batista.

She added that if you can't pay for the entire check for the person behind you, even telling the cashier to 'keep the change' and apply it to the next customer makes a difference.

"It makes you feel good, you're making somebody else's day because it surprises them, so I just think it's a nice idea all around," said Batista.

According to Kimberly, the record for most consecutive cars paying it forward is 16 in a row, a number she hopes is broken one day.